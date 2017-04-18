Don’t Drop Kemar Roofe Just On Wolves Performance – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has urged Leeds United head coach Garry Monk not to drop Kemar Roofe following Easter Monday's 1-0 defeat at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Roofe has impressed since being handed a starting spot in the side by Monk, but was off-colour as Wolves overcame their underdogs tag to clinch all three points at Elland Road.











As a result the Whites have slipped out of the playoff spots in the Championship at a vital time of the season.



Leeds now have serious pressure on their shoulders to grab a win away at Burton Albion in their next game, but Whelan thinks Monk should not drop Roofe on the basis of one bad display.





" I think I'd like to keep Roofe in there – it was an off-day for him", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

The former Leeds forward also noted that midfielder Ronaldo Vieira should be fit for the trip to Burton.



Vieira missed Leeds' trip to Newcastle United on Good Friday and then the Easter Monday game against Wolves through illness, but Whelan knows the youngster now has time to recover.



"Illness always takes a little bit out of you, but Vieira has a few days now to get back to fitness", Whelan added.

