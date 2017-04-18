Former Leeds Star Worried Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday Could Lock Whites Out With Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is concerned that Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday could play out a draw on the final day of the season to lock the Whites out of the playoff places.



Leeds slipped out of the Championship's top six on Easter Monday after Wolves shocked the Whites by earning a 1-0 win at Elland Road, while Fulham and Wednesday both won.











Sheffield Wednesday sit in fifth spot with 75 points, while Fulham are sixth with 73 points; Leeds are seventh, kept out of the top six on goal difference.



There are just three games left, with Fulham and Wednesday meeting each other at Hillsborough on the final day, leaving Whelan concerned that if the pair only need a draw to finish in the top six then they could do just that, draw, locking Leeds out of the picture.





" What if it turns out that Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday only need a draw come the final game of the season?" a concerned Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Will they be happy with that? Will they go all out?



"They'll both settle for a point.



"Leeds can't rely on others for results", he added.



Leeds' final three games this season see trips to Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic, both teams fighing to stay in the Championship, and a visit from Norwich City.

