I Want Leeds United or Sheffield Wednesday Back In Premier League – Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted he would love to see Leeds United or Sheffield Wednesday earn promotion back to the Premier League for next season.



Both Yorkshire clubs are pushing hard to finish in the Championship's top six and finish the campaign in a playoff spot, opening up a window of opportunity to return to the Promised Land.











And Carragher, who knows the north of England could lose three clubs from the Premier League this term, with Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City all struggling, would love to see one of the two Yorkshire giants get back up.



He said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football: "No disrespect to the other clubs, but it would be nice if a Sheffield Wednesday or a Leeds came back.





"It would be nice if a big, historical club came back [into the Premier League]", Carragher added.

Leeds have not played top flight football since being relegated in the 2003/04 campaign and their spell out of the Premier League has also included a stint in the third tier of the English game.



Sheffield Wednesday have been out of the Premier League even longer than their Yorkshire rivals, being relegated in 2000.



At present the Owls sit fifth in the Championship table, while Leeds are seventh, kept outside the top six by goal difference.

