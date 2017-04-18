XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/04/2017 - 15:16 BST

I’m Worried – Former Leeds United Star Admits Whites Form Concerns

 




Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan feels the Whites could leave it too late this season to find form and get going again in order to finish in the playoff spots.

Other than a few results here and there, Garry Monk’s men have not been playing good football over the last couple of months but until recently maintained their position in the top six by continuing to gather points.




However, a shock defeat to Wolves on Easter Monday at Elland Road has damaged their playoff hopes baldy as they dropped down to seventh in the league table and out of the playoff spots with just three games left in the season.

Three wins from their final three games will guarantee them a top six finish and a chance to compete in the promotion playoffs, but Whelan is worried about the distinct lack of form Leeds have shown in recent weeks.
 


And the former White believes Leeds could leave it too late to get going again and could squander a golden shot at promotion back to the Premier League.  

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds, following the home loss to Wolves: “I'm worried enough to know Leeds need two wins from the last three.

“Other teams are coming into form and have momentum, and it kind of feels like Leeds are hovering.

“They're not kicking into gear – and when are they going to?

"I'm worried they'll leave it too late.”
 