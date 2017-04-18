I’m Worried – Former Leeds United Star Admits Whites Form Concerns

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan feels the Whites could leave it too late this season to find form and get going again in order to finish in the playoff spots.



Other than a few results here and there, Garry Monk’s men have not been playing good football over the last couple of months but until recently maintained their position in the top six by continuing to gather points.











However, a shock defeat to Wolves on Easter Monday at Elland Road has damaged their playoff hopes baldy as they dropped down to seventh in the league table and out of the playoff spots with just three games left in the season.



Three wins from their final three games will guarantee them a top six finish and a chance to compete in the promotion playoffs, but Whelan is worried about the distinct lack of form Leeds have shown in recent weeks.





And the former White believes Leeds could leave it too late to get going again and could squander a golden shot at promotion back to the Premier League.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds, following the home loss to Wolves: “I'm worried enough to know Leeds need two wins from the last three.



“Other teams are coming into form and have momentum, and it kind of feels like Leeds are hovering.



“They're not kicking into gear – and when are they going to?



"I'm worried they'll leave it too late.”

