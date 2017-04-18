It’s Only Now He’s Getting Credit He Deserves – Jan Vertonghen On Spurs Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Jan Vertonghen feels Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Moussa Dembele is only starting to receive the recognition he deserves as he approaches his 30s.



Dembele turned on the style in Spurs' 4-0 drubbing of Bournemouth at the weekend, scoring and registering an astonishing passing accuracy of 98.5 per cent as Mauricio Pochettino's men closed the gap on Chelsea to four points.











Vertonghen was delighted to see the plaudits the 29-year-old scooped up after the match and believes the former AZ Alkmaar and Fulham man is only now getting the credit he deserves.



"I have a feeling that only now he is around 30 is he getting the appreciation he deserves", Vertonghen told PlaySports.





"I hope everyone can see that", he added.

Spurs will want Dembele to stay on the top of his form for the remainder of the season as they go for a domestic double.



The White Hart Lane outfit are now just four points behind league leaders Chelsea, applying serious pressure on the Blues.



And they have the chance to damage Chelsea mentally further this coming weekend when they take on the Blues in an FA Cup semi-final tie.

