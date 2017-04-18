It’s Squeaky Bum Time For Tottenham, Not Chelsea – Blues Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley says that squeaky bum time is what Tottenham Hotspur are feeling right now, not the Blues, as he feels Spurs have it all to do to overhaul Antonio Conte's men.



The Premier League title race, which looked like a foregone conclusion in favour of Chelsea a few weeks ago, was thrown wide open when Conte’s team suffered a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.











Their lead at the top of the league table over Tottenham has been cut down to just four points and the heat is back on Chelsea, who have lost two of their last three league games.



However, Langley feels the pressure is not on Chelsea but on Tottenham as the north London side cannot afford to slip up for the rest of the season if they are to have any hope of piping the Blues to the Premier League title.





The Blues legend insists that it is Spurs and not Chelsea who are currently suffering the end of season nerves dubbed "squeaky bum time"

And Langley said on Chelsea TV, when referring to those who say it could be squeeky bum time for the Blues: “I haven't got squeaky bum time [for Chelsea], Spurs have got squeaky bum time.



“They've got to win all six games and hope we lose some matches.”



Tottenham were also in the title race last season but collapsed badly towards the end of the season to finish third, with Leicester City winning the Premier League.

