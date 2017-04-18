Keep Faith In Current Leeds Squad Even If Promotion Missed Says Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has faith in the current Whites squad regardless of their fate at the end of the season.



Leeds suffered a damaging blow to their playoff hopes when they suffered a demoralising defeat at the hands of Wolves at Elland Road on Easter Monday and dropped down to seventh in the league table.











Garry Monk’s men are still in charge of their destiny as three wins from their last three league games will guarantee them a top six finish and a chance to compete in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season.



However, the Leeds fans are coming to the realisation that their Premier League dream might not be fulfilled this season, but Whelan believes regardless of what happens, the supporters should have faith in the squad as they have more than overachieved in the current campaign.





Whelan said after the Wolves loss on BBC Radio Leeds: “Come the end of the season, what will happen if Leeds don't go up?

“This group of players have got Leeds to where they are now, which is probably a lot further up the table than a lot of people expected.



“Have faith in them.”



Leeds will be looking to get over Monday's loss with a win when they take on relegation battlers Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium this coming weekend.

