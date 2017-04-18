Liverpool Set To Be Placed On Red Alert As PSG Star Considers Summer Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Liverpool linked full-back Serge Aurier is considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.



The 24-year-old defender has remained an integral part of Unai Emery’s team this season, but there are suggestions that the constant spotlight on his performances and the criticism is taking a toll on him.











He remains a regular at PSG, but according French sports daily L’Equipe, the defender is considering his future at the club and could leave during the summer transfer window.



The PSG hierarchy remain close to the player and are expected to work hard to convince Aurier to continue at the club but it seems a transfer could be on the cards in the coming months.





The Parisians also offered him a new contract in recent days, but Aurier is yet to put his signature on the papers and there are suggestions it might be too little too late.

Manchester City and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on his situation in the French capital and if Aurier decides to leave the Premier League duo are expected to make a play for him in the summer.



European giants AC Milan and Barcelona are also interested in snapping up 24-year-old from PSG and are keeping a close watch on proceedings at the Parc des Princes.

