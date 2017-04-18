XRegister
06 October 2016

18/04/2017 - 21:50 BST

Nicklas Bendtner Is Like Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Former Arsenal Midfielder Sees Shades of Swede

 




Emmanuel Frimpong is happy he had the chance to play alongside Nicklas Bendtner at Arsenal and feels the Danish striker is similar to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The tigerish midfielder was at Arsenal with Bendtner until he completed a permanent switch to Barnsley in January 2014; Bendtner soon followed Frimpong out of the door, joining Wolfsburg in the summer of the same year.




Both have seen their careers slide in recent years and now Frimpong is plying his trade in Sweden with AFC Eskilstuna. Bendtner meanwhile linked up with Norwegian outfit Rosenborg earlier this year.

But Frimpong feels that Bendtner is a little like himself in that despite the knocks he continues to back himself.
 


"Nicklas is a bit like me", Frimpong told 6'eren.

"Sometimes people don't quite understand Nicklas.

"He believes in himself and believes himself that he is the best.

"Why not? If he does not believe in himself, who will? There is nothing wrong with that.

"Nicklas has some funny stories like me and sometimes we did some stupid things.

"Nicklas was super cool and very fun. He always made me laugh."

And the former Arsenal youngster feels that in the way he always believes in himself and how he acts, Bendtner is in many ways like Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic.

"The way he talks. The way he stands. The way he carries on. He is a bit like Zlatan", Frimpong explained.

"The way he carries himself, you know he's a guy with confidence."

Bendtner has so far made four appearances in the Norwegian top flight with Rosenborg, scoring two goals in the process.

He landed in Norway on the back of a poor stint with Nottingham Forest in the Championship, which brought just two goals as he increasingly slipped out of the picture at the City Ground.
 