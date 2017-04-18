XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/04/2017 - 16:35 BST

Roma Leading Chase For Manchester City Winger

 




Roma have an advantage over Sevilla in the race to sign Manchester City winger Jesus Navas in the summer transfer window.

Navas is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires and since he is available on a free transfer, the winger has generated interest.




Sevilla have already made it clear that they would love to see the 31-year-old return to the club in the summer and are hoping to convince him to move back to Spain.

Roma are also interested in snapping up the Spaniard at the end of the season and according to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have their nose ahead in the race.
 


It has been claimed that Roma’s three-year contract offer is expected to be more tempting to Navas than the two-year deal that Sevilla are currently willing to propose.  

Former Sevilla sporting director Monchi, who is expected to take up a position at Roma, is also expected to play a key role in convincing Navas to move to Italy in the summer.

The Giallorossi are also proposing a salary of around €3m per season to the Manchester City winger in order to tempt him to move to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of  next season.
 