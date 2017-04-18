Scunthorpe Boss Disappointed To Lose Rangers Talent To Season-Ending Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Scunthorpe United manager Graham Alexander has revealed that it will be a big blow for his team to lose in-form Rangers loanee Matt Crooks for the remainder of the season.



The young midfielder, who is contracted with the Gers until this June, picked up a knee injury in the Irons' match against Bolton Wanderers last weekend.











After diagnosis it was confirmed that the midfielder would miss the rest of the season, something Alexander is disappointed about.



Expressing his regret, the manager said that the young midfielder will be out for at least ten to 12 weeks and therefore will have to sit out for the remaining matches of the season.





“It is a blow to us because he has been fantastic, especially in the period when he has come into the team", Alexander was quoted as saying by Rangers's official website.

"He unfortunately got the diagnosis a couple of days ago and he is going to miss the rest of the season.



"He picked up a knee injury and will be out for 10 to 12 weeks so that rules him out participating this season.”



Crooks has managed a total of 12 League One appearances for Scunthorpe this season, scoring three goals and has provided his team-mates with a single assist.



The 23-year-old will stay on with the Glanford Park-based side until the end of the season before returning to Ibrox and deciding on his future course of action.

