That’s The Worry – Former Leeds Star Worried Whites Now Damaged Psychologically

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits he is worried about the psychological damage the Leeds United players will have suffered from losing at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers and slipping out of the playoff places.



Garry Monk's men started as heavy favourites to make short work of Wolves at Elland Road, which the Whites have turned into a fortress this term.











But they were poor in the first half and, though improved somewhat in the second, could not claim to have deserved anything against a Wolves side that had their number and won 1-0.



Whelan has no quibbles with the result and is now concerned about the mental damage, as Leeds were in the playoff spots but have now slipped out with just three league games remaining.





The former Whites forward said on BBC Radio Leeds: " I think the worrying thing is the psychological damage.

"Leeds have to start doing things a lot better.



"They didn't get going, at all, in that first 45 minutes and gave away so many easy passes.



"The intensity rose in the second half but did they test the Wolves 'keeper?



"Wolves sat in banks and invited Leeds to break them down – but they couldn't."



Leeds now have three further Championship games in which to climb back in the playoff places to stay in the promotion mix.



The trio of key matches for the Whites starts this coming weekend when they travel to Burton Albion, who are fighting to stay clear of the drop zone.

