06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/04/2017 - 20:48 BST

We Can Beat Anyone At White Hart Lane Says Confident Spurs Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has expressed his confidence about seeing his side beat any side at White Hart Lane as they head into the final leg of the season.

The Lilywhites got a sniff of the league title this weekend as leaders Chelsea surrendered three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.




The loss leaves Antonio Conte's team just four points ahead at the top of the league table and Wanyama is confident that his team won't lose the plot as they head into the final stage of the season.

The margins of their wins in the last three games for the Lilywhites have been substantial and the former Southampton man hopes to see that continue in the remaining matches to stand his side in good stead when the season draws to a close.
 


"The team has done well for the last three games so hopefully we can continue this way", Wanyama told his club's official website.  

On their form at home, the 25-year-old added: "We are very strong and we can beat anyone at home."

Tottenham still have six games left to be played this season, two of which they will play at home against Arsenal and Manchester United.

The remaining four will be against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Leicester City and Hull City away from White Hart Lane.
 