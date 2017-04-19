XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/04/2017 - 22:49 BST

100% Yes – Sam Allardyce Sets Heart On Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho

 




Sam Allardyce thinks that if Crystal Palace could do a permanent deal with Liverpool for Mamadou Sakho then it would provide the Eagles with a boost heading into next season.

The former England manager swooped to add Sakho to his squad on a loan deal until the end of the season in the winter transfer window, but the Eagles were not able to insert a purchase clause into the agreement.




Sakho has impressed at Selhurst Park as Allardyce has steered Palace out of relegation trouble in the Premier League.

And Allardyce wants Sakho to join the Eagles on a permanent basis in the summer, if a deal can be done with Liverpool.
 


Asked at a Junior Eagles press conference if he would look to sign Sakho permanently, Allardyce replied: "The answer to that at the moment would be 100 per cent yes.

"If we could secure Mama Sakho on a permanent basis that would be a great boost to the team for next season."

Sakho has been frozen out of the first team picture at Anfield, with the writing on the wall for the Frenchman when Jurgen Klopp sent him home early from the club's pre-season tour of the United States last summer.

The defender turned down offers to leave Liverpool before the summer window closed in the hopes he could fight his way back into Klopp's plans, but was forced to concede defeat in January.
 