100% Yes – Sam Allardyce Sets Heart On Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho

Follow @insidefutbol





Sam Allardyce thinks that if Crystal Palace could do a permanent deal with Liverpool for Mamadou Sakho then it would provide the Eagles with a boost heading into next season.



The former England manager swooped to add Sakho to his squad on a loan deal until the end of the season in the winter transfer window, but the Eagles were not able to insert a purchase clause into the agreement.











Sakho has impressed at Selhurst Park as Allardyce has steered Palace out of relegation trouble in the Premier League.



And Allardyce wants Sakho to join the Eagles on a permanent basis in the summer, if a deal can be done with Liverpool.





Asked at a Junior Eagles press conference if he would look to sign Sakho permanently, Allardyce replied: "The answer to that at the moment would be 100 per cent yes.

"If we could secure Mama Sakho on a permanent basis that would be a great boost to the team for next season."



Sakho has been frozen out of the first team picture at Anfield, with the writing on the wall for the Frenchman when Jurgen Klopp sent him home early from the club's pre-season tour of the United States last summer.



The defender turned down offers to leave Liverpool before the summer window closed in the hopes he could fight his way back into Klopp's plans, but was forced to concede defeat in January.

