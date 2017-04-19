XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/04/2017 - 21:53 BST

£10m Price Tag For Pontus Jansson “Question For Clubs” Insists Leeds Star’s Agent

 




Pontus Jansson's agent Martin Dahlin insists that how much clubs want to spend on the Leeds United defender is up to them, amid suggestions of a £10m bid being lined up by Southampton for the Swede.

The centre-back has been a key man for the Whites this season and Leeds have a deal in place to make his season-long loan move from Torino a permanent switch in the summer.




But he may not be at Elland Road into next season as Southampton are claimed to be keen, while Premier League big guns Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been added to the mix.

Jansson's agent Dahlin is not willing to be drawn on the £10m fee though, which would represent a big transfer for his client.
 


Asked if the £10m price tag was reasonable by Kvallsposten, Dahlin replied: "Yes, what can I answer?

"It is primarily a question for the clubs.

"But generally speaking, you could say the transfer fees in England are often high", Jansson's agent added.

Leeds' hopes of keeping hold of Jansson may boil down to whether they can earn promotion to the Premier League this season, tempting the defender to stay at Elland Road for a campaign of top flight football.
 