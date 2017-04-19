AC Milan Have Agreement In Principle With Chelsea Star’s Advisors

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have already agreed a deal in principle with Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas’ representatives over a move to Italy during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



The 28-year-old midfielder has not been a key player for Antonio Conte this season and has only been used sporadically as was evident on Sunday when he was brought on in the second half against Manchester United.











Fabregas played a key role in the Chelsea winning the league title in the 2014/15 season and despite a poor last campaign, the midfielder remained a key player for them.



However, things have changed this season and the midfielder is frustrated by the lack of regular starting opportunities under Conte, with a move away from the Blues said to be on the cards in the summer.





The Chelsea midfielder features prominently on AC Milan’s shortlist for the transfer window and according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, they have already agreed a contract with the player’s representatives.

The Rossoneri wanted Fabregas in January and the midfielder stayed put at Chelsea, but it seems the Spaniard is more receptive to a move to the Rossoneri in the summer.



AC Milan are still to agree a fee with Chelsea for the midfielder, who has a contract until 2019 with the Premier League leaders.



And it remains to be seen if the Blues will sell.

