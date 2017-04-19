XRegister
X
19/04/2017 - 13:05 BST

AC Milan Poised To Sound Out Romelu Lukaku’s Agent

 




AC Milan are considering probing the possibility of signing Manchester United and Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku during the summer transfer window.

Armed with investment from their new Chinese owners, the Rossoneri are looking to make a big splash in the transfer window and completely revamp their squad ahead of next season.




There is already talk of their interest in Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, but it seems the Spaniard is not the only forward on AC Milan’s shortlist for the summer window.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are set to show more ambition in the market and probe the possibility of signing Everton forward Lukaku.
 


The Belgian, the top scorer in the Premier League at the moment, has made it clear that he won’t be signing a new contract with Everton, indicating towards a transfer at the end of the season.  

The Rossoneri are already holding talks with his agent Mino Raiola over extending Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract and it seems they are planning to initiate conversations for Lukaku.

However, they are expected to face stiff resistance for his signature as Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in him and Everton are expected to demand big money for the hitman.

But there are suggestions that the deal could depend on what sort of guarantees the Rossoneri are willing to provide to Raiola if they show ambition in trying to sign Lukaku in the summer.
 