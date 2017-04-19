Don’t Concede And We’re Through – Jose Mourinho Stresses Clean Sheet Importance Against Anderlecht

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen for his side to keep a tight backline against Anderlecht on Thursday evening as he knows if the Red Devils do not concede then they are through to the semi-finals of the Europa League.



Mourinho's men took the lead in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Belgium and then missed several chances to extend their lead before Anderlecht popped up late on to level matters, with the 90 minutes ending 1-1.











The away goal has put Manchester United in a strong position however and they are firm favourites to see off Anderlecht at Old Trafford.



But Mourinho is keen for his side not to lose focus on their defensive duties as he knows just keeping a clean sheet would be enough for the Red Devils to move a step closer to the final in Stockholm.





" First of all, if you don't concede, you go through, and that's important for us to know", he said at a press conference.

"At the same time, Anderlecht know that if they don't score, they're out. Let's see what happens.



"We play at home and I know our record there in the Premier League is not the best, but in the Europa League we've won every match at home."



But Mourinho insists that he will not set up his side simply to keep Anderlecht at bay.



"Are we going to play for a 0-0? No."



Anderlecht warmed up for their trip to Manchester by edging out KV Oostende 1-0 at the weekend in Belgian top flight action.

