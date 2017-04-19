Giuseppe Bellusci’s Agent Comments On Leeds United Man’s Empoli Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Giuseppe Bellusci's agent Michelangelo Minieri has revealed that he will soon hold talks with Empoli over his client, who is on loan from Leeds United.



Empoli did a deal to take Bellusci from Leeds on a season-long loan last summer and he has been a regular in a backline that have struggled in Serie A this term, shipping 50 goals in 32 games, with the club sitting in 17th and just five points clear of the drop zone with six matches left.











The agent explained that Empoli have an option to buy Bellusci from Leeds and said he will soon hold talks with the Italian outfit to discover their intentions.



"He is on loan with a right to buy in favour of Empoli. We will soon talk about it with the club", Minieri told Tutto Mercato.





"We will discuss with Empoli to understand the ideas and what we will do together", the agent continued .

Asked whether Empoli are Bellusci's priority, Minieri said: "Assessments will be made with the club.



"Empoli could buy him. There will be a meeting to understand their plans.



"We will decide the future with the club.



"In the meantime, it was important [for Bellusci] to return to Serie A and give a positive signal."



Bellusci, who has picked up 12 yellow cards in Serie A this season, has split opinion amongst fans at Leeds and it is unclear whether the Whites would want to welcome him back, or instead look to quickly move him on.



His contract at Elland Road runs until the summer of 2018.

