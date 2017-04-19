XRegister
19/04/2017 - 22:33 BST

Inter Keep Tabs On West Ham United Striker Ahead of Potential Swoop

 




Inter are keeping close tabs on West Ham United striker Jonathan Calleri ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Nerazzurri are deep in planning for the summer transfer window as they look to reinforce their squad in anticipation of a push to get into the Champions League spots in Serie A.




The Italian giants want more firepower and, according to La Repubblica, Calleri is on their list.

The striker has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium and came close to joining La Liga side Las Palmas in the winter transfer window.
 


Slaven Bilic vetoed an exit for Calleri and he stayed at West Ham, where he is regularly included in matchday squads.

Calleri, who was brought on deep into injury time in West Ham's 2-2 draw at Sunderland at the weekend, is on loan from Deportivo Maldonado.

Just 23 years old, the Argentine has featured in 15 games in all competitions for the Hammers this season, scoring once.
 