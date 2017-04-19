Inter Ready For Contract Talks With Tottenham Hotspur Target Andrea Pinamonti

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are to hold a meeting with the representatives of young striker Andrea Pinamonti, who has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur.



Pinamonti, who is just 17 years old, has yet to pen a contract with the Nerazzurri and the club are desperate to tie him down.











According to FCInterNews.it, Inter are set to hold talks with the player's representatives in the coming days as they seek to convince him that he should put pen to paper.



Inter want Pinamonti to sign a five-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2022.





He has been in prolific form in the club's youth ranks this season, netting 15 goals in 18 games in the Primavera, along with striking twice in four games in the Coppa Primavera .

Pinamonti has ten minutes of Serie A football under his belt, while he was given 80 minutes in the Europa League in a group stage game against Sparta Prague.



The youngster has been capped by Italy at Under-15, Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 level.

