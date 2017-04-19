Inter Tracking Tottenham Hotspur Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian giants Inter are tracking Tottenham Hotspur pair Kyle Walker and Toby Alderweireld.



The Nerazzurri are gearing up for a big summer transfer window as they attempt to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Serie A title and returning Champions League football to the San Siro.











According to Sky Italia, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has put Walker and Alderweireld on his shortlist of potential summer signings.



Walker and Alderweireld have been key men in a tight Spurs backline this term and it is unlikely the north London side will let either leave without a fight.





However, Inter may still try their luck in the hope that one, or both, may be attracted to the idea of switching to Serie A .

The Nerazzurri are still looking at other options, with FC Porto centre-back Felipe also on the Italian side's radar.



Porto snapped Felipe up from Brazilian giants Corinthians last year and he has impressed at the Estadio do Dragao.



The 27-year-old has made 41 appearances for Porto in all competitions.

