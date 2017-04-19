XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/04/2017 - 19:43 BST

Inter Tracking Tottenham Hotspur Duo

 




Italian giants Inter are tracking Tottenham Hotspur pair Kyle Walker and Toby Alderweireld.

The Nerazzurri are gearing up for a big summer transfer window as they attempt to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Serie A title and returning Champions League football to the San Siro.




According to Sky Italia, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has put Walker and Alderweireld on his shortlist of potential summer signings.

Walker and Alderweireld have been key men in a tight Spurs backline this term and it is unlikely the north London side will let either leave without a fight.
 


However, Inter may still try their luck in the hope that one, or both, may be attracted to the idea of switching to Serie A.

The Nerazzurri are still looking at other options, with FC Porto centre-back Felipe also on the Italian side's radar.

Porto snapped Felipe up from Brazilian giants Corinthians last year and he has impressed at the Estadio do Dragao.

The 27-year-old has made 41 appearances for Porto in all competitions.
 