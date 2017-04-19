XRegister
19/04/2017 - 14:12 BST

It Was Just Question Of Who Would Score First, Him Or Me – Spurs Defender

 




Jan Vertonghen admits he was competing with Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Moussa Dembele to see who would score first this season.

Vertonghen has not scored for Spurs this term and neither had Dembele before Saturday's Premier League game against Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.




The pair were both keen to get on the scoresheet and Dembele ultimately won the contest, Vertonghen admits, and says that his countryman deserved his goal.

"It was a question of who would score first", Vertonghen told PlaySports.
 


"Moussa or me", he continued.

"Ultimately it was Moussa", Vertonghen smiled.

"I'm happy for him.

"He plays every week, the entire season, at an incredibly high level.

"The goal is also a kind of reward for his good form."

Dembele has been praised for his superb performances for Tottenham of late, as Spurs put in a real push to overhaul Chelsea at the top of the Premier League standings.

First though Mauricio Pochettino's men have the FA Cup to consider, with a semi-final tie against Chelsea to come this weekend.

And putting the Blues out of the cup could inflict psychological damage which lasts for the remainder of the campaign.
 