06 October 2016

19/04/2017 - 11:46 BST

Liverpool Target Agrees In Principle To Join Manchester United

 




Liverpool linked defender Serge Aurier has agreed in principle to join Manchester United in the summer, but Paris Saint-Germain are not willing to sell the full-back.

The Ivory Coast international is reportedly tired of all the criticism and spotlight on his performances this season and is considering leaving the French champions at the end of the season.




Liverpool, along with Manchester City, Barcelona and AC Milan, are all said to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old full-back ahead of the summer transfer window as he deliberates over his future.

However, it seems Aurier has already identified the club he wants to join ahead of next season as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, citing a source close to the Ivorian, the defender has agreed in principle to join Manchester United.
 


The defender has held talks with Jose Mourinho over a transfer and it has been suggested that he has been tempted at the opportunity of working with the Portuguese at Old Trafford.  

The Manchester United manager is looking to add to his full-back options for next season and it seems Aurier is one of the players who features on his shortlist of targets.

However, PSG are reluctant to sell Aurier, who is believed to be close to the club hierarchy, and even proposed a new and improved contract to him a few weeks back.

While Aurier has so far refused to sign a new deal, it is not clear whether the Parisians will be ready to allow him to leave the club at the end of the season.
 