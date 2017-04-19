Napoli Considering Swoop For Arsenal Loanee Wojciech Szczesny

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are showing an interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny ahead of the summer transfer window.



The Pole has been on loan at Roma since 2015 and has been the first choice goalkeeper at the Stadio Olimpico, but the club are unlikely to extend his stay beyond the end of the season as they have confidence in Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson.











Szczesny is expected to return to Arsenal following completing his loan spell at Roma, but it seems he still has takers in Italy as another Serie A giant are considering signing him in the summer.



According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Napoli are probing the possibility of signing the goalkeeper from Arsenal during the upcoming transfer window as part of their recruitment plan.





The Naples-based club are deliberating over the details of a possible deal that could see Szczesny return to Italy ahead of next season, but to play in Napoli colours.

The deal also hinges on Arsenal’s plans for the Polish goalkeeper as it is still unclear whether Szczesny will be given an opportunity to oust Petr Cech as the number one goalkeeper at the Emirates next season.



He still has a contract until the end of next season with the Gunners and it remains to be seen whether the Pole will consider a return to Italy in the summer.

