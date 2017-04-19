XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/04/2017 - 11:49 BST

Pleased Antonio Conte Thought About Me Says AC Milan Star

 




Diego Lopez has indicated that he is not ruling out the possibility of joining Chelsea after missing out on the transfer last summer.

Chelsea were lining up a move for the Spanish goalkeeper last summer when Asmir Begovic’s future was unclear at Stamford Bridge but ultimately the transfer never happened.




Currently on loan at Espanyol from AC Milan, the former Real Madrid man admits that he feels pleased that he was part of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s thoughts.

He conceded that things exactly didn’t pan out the way he wanted last summer, which could have paved his way towards joining Chelsea but the goalkeeper is not ruling out a future move to Stamford Bridge.
 


The goalkeeper told Sky Italia: “I am happy that Antonio Conte thinks about me.  

“I had the chance to go to Chelsea last summer, but in the end the circumstances for the transfer didn’t pan out.

“Now let’s see what happens.”

Begovic has failed to play regular football at Chelsea this season and he was subject to a bid from Bournemouth during the January transfer window too.

It remains to be seen whether Conte thinks about Lopez again if he has to dip in the market for a new number two in the summer.
 