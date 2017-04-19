XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/04/2017 - 16:05 BST

Pontus Jansson’s Agent Speaks Amid Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs Interest In Leeds Star

 




Pontus Jansson's agent Martin Dahlin is unwilling to name names when it comes to clubs interested in the Leeds United defender, but concedes that his client is increasingly attracting attention.

The central defender headed to England last summer on loan from Torino with something to prove after a mixed spell in Italy and question marks over his fitness.




But Jansson has come roaring back, excelling as part of a Leeds' backline which has helped to put the Whites in the promotion hunt in the Championship.

He has been secured by Leeds permanently, but is now being linked with no fewer than four Premier League clubs.
 


Southampton are eyeing Jansson as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, while it has also emerged that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all hold an interest.

Dahlin is not willing to get into naming which clubs want his client, but does admit there is growing interest.

"I cannot comment on specific clubs, but it is clear that Pontus' season has meant that interest is constantly increasing", Dahlin was quoted as saying by Kvallsposten.

Questioned on whether there may be a move to the Premier League for Jansson when the window opens, Dahlin said: "He has set his sights on playing in the Premier League, that much I can say.

"But right now he focuses on Leeds."

Pressed for names, Dahlin added: "That said, interest is high, but you will not get me to go into specific clubs."

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can keep hold of Jansson, but their hopes of doing so may rest on whether they can earn promotion to the Premier League this season.
 

 