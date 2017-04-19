XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/04/2017 - 11:55 BST

Regular Game Time Pushing Manchester United Target Kylian Mbappe Towards Monaco Stay

 




Manchester United linked forward Kylian Mbappe wants to play regular football next season, indicating towards staying at Monaco beyond the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old forward has been the talk of European football over the last few months due to his performances for Monaco in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League this season.




Big clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City are said to be weighing up big money moves for him this summer, but Monaco have been fairly confident of holding on to the player.

And it seems the hitman himself is tilting towards staying at his current club as according to French outlet Buzz Sport, Mbappe has made it clear that playing regular football is on top of his agenda next season.
 


Ahead of the summer transfer window, the player has told his advisers regardless of any offer, he would prefer to continue to play regular football in the next campaign.  

Mbappe is aware that for his development he would require regular minutes next season too and Monaco are well placed to provide him exactly that as they have their plans ready for him.

The Ligue 1 club are said to be ready to sell Radamel Falcao to China in the summer and are looking at the teenage forward as the centre piece of their attacking line next season.
 