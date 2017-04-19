Regular Game Time Pushing Manchester United Target Kylian Mbappe Towards Monaco Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked forward Kylian Mbappe wants to play regular football next season, indicating towards staying at Monaco beyond the summer transfer window.



The 18-year-old forward has been the talk of European football over the last few months due to his performances for Monaco in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League this season.











Big clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City are said to be weighing up big money moves for him this summer, but Monaco have been fairly confident of holding on to the player.



And it seems the hitman himself is tilting towards staying at his current club as according to French outlet Buzz Sport, Mbappe has made it clear that playing regular football is on top of his agenda next season.





Ahead of the summer transfer window, the player has told his advisers regardless of any offer, he would prefer to continue to play regular football in the next campaign.

Mbappe is aware that for his development he would require regular minutes next season too and Monaco are well placed to provide him exactly that as they have their plans ready for him.



The Ligue 1 club are said to be ready to sell Radamel Falcao to China in the summer and are looking at the teenage forward as the centre piece of their attacking line next season.

