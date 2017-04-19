They Are Scrapping – Leeds United Legend Warns Whites Over Burton Albion

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has warned Leeds United about a tough encounter with Burton Albion this coming weekend as the season heads towards its climax.



The Whites were poor on Easter Monday as they lost at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers to slip out of the Championship's playoff places and down to seventh.











Now Garry Monk's men are looking to respond, but Gray has warned Leeds that they will not have it easy against Burton, who are fighting to make sure they do not drop into the relegation zone.



"There is no such thing as an easy game", Gray said on LUTV.





" Next week we're going to a team that are in a relegation battle, which will be tough", the Whites legend explained, before noting that the Brewers will bring a physical style of play to the party.

"They will make it tough; big powerful side, the way they play the game.



"So that will not be easy."



At present, Burton are just four points above the relegation places with another three games left to play.



Following their trip to Burton, Leeds then play host to Norwich City before ending their campaign by heading to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic.

