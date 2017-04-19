Three Wins Enough To Keep Liverpool Above Arsenal and Man Utd Says Former Reds Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Mellor believes if Liverpool win just three of their remaining five Premier League games it will be enough to see off challenges from Arsenal and Manchester United.



The Reds did what they had to do at the weekend by edging out West Brom at the Hawthornes, a result even more vital given Arsenal and Manchester United also won.











While Liverpool are third and Manchester City fourth, both Manchester United and Arsenal have two games in hand on the Reds and just one in hand on the Citizens, meaning Jurgen Klopp's team look more under threat.



If Manchester United win both their games in hand they will be level on points with Liverpool, while Arsenal will be three behind.





But Mellor is confident that with Arsenal and Manchester United playing sides around them, and each other, three wins should do the trick for Liverpool .

"We've got five games to go and looking at the league table I think you'd say if we win three of those games it may well be enough", he said on LFC TV.



"Why? Well, United have got to go to City, Tottenham and Arsenal. There's going to be points dropped.



"Arsenal have got to play United and Tottenham.



"So between all those teams they are going to be dropping points.



"I think if we get three wins out of those remaining five games it may well be enough", Mellor added.



Liverpool's remaining Premier League fixtures are Crystal Palace (home), Watford (away), Southampton (home), West Ham (away) and Middlesbrough (home).



The Reds' goal difference is plus 29, while Manchester City's is plus 28; Manchester United sit at plus 24 and Arsenal plus 23.

