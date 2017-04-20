XRegister
06 October 2016

20/04/2017 - 18:53 BST

Anthony Martial On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Anderlecht Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Anderlecht
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to host Anderlecht in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with the tie balanced at 1-1.

Jose Mourinho's men start the game at Old Trafford as red hot favourites to progress, but the Red Devils missed a series of chances in the first leg, letting Anderlecht back into the game, and the Belgians have little to lose in England.




Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 at the weekend to warm up for the clash in style, however Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata all miss out through injury.

Mourinho has Sergio Romero between the sticks, while the central defensive pairing is Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly. The Manchester United boss goes with Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba in the centre of the park, while Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard support Zlatan Ibrahimovic up top.

From the bench, the Manchester United manager can call for Wayne Rooney if needed, while Anthony Martial is also amongst the substitutes.

 


Manchester United Team vs Anderlecht

Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Pogba, Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Ibrahimovic

Substitutes: De Gea, Blind, Fellaini, Herrera, Young, Martial, Rooney
 