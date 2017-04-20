XRegister
20/04/2017 - 11:16 BST

Arsene Wenger Denies Telling Players And Potential Signings His Future Plans

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that he has not provided any guarantees to any player or any potential signing over his future at the club.

The Frenchman’s current contract with Arsenal expires in the summer and despite growing discontent towards him in the fan base, Wenger is expected to sign a new two-year deal soon.




However, the Arsenal boss has kept on delaying making any announcement over his future at the club but there are suggestions that most of the players are aware that he will be continuing at the Emirates.

And there are also claims that Wenger has been providing guarantees to potential summer recruits over his future at the club but the Frenchman has strongly denied the rumour.
 


Asked if he has said anything to Arsenal players or potential recruits over his future, Wenger said in a press conference: “No.  

“I have not said anything to anybody.”

Wenger’s team will be taking on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday as they look to rescue their season with a trophy at the end.

A win over the Citizens could provide the perfect backdrop for Wenger to announce his continued stay in north London.
 