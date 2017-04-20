Enjoy It – Mauricio Pochettino Eases Pressure On Spurs Ahead of Chelsea Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has told his side to enjoy their FA Cup semi-final tie against Chelsea this coming Saturday.



Spurs are trying to reel in Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table and have managed to cut the Blues' lead to just four points, with Antonio Conte's side showing signs of wobbling.











The chase will be paused this weekend, but Tottenham still have the chance to do Chelsea mental damage by dumping them put of the FA Cup when the final is within touching distance.



But Pochettino is determined to take the pressure off his men and has told them to make sure they enjoy the semi-final tie.





" In the Premier League and the FA Cup we have a chance to fight for big things", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It's important for us to enjoy the game.



"We play with our philosophy. We've learnt and grown up.



"It's impossible to compare Tottenham and Chelsea", he added.



Tottenham will hope that recording a comfortable win over Chelsea could damage the Blues' belief that they can keep Spurs at bay and win the Premier League title.



It would also move Pochettino's side towards a piece of silverware which would be their first under the Argentine tactician.

