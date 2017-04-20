Giuseppe Bellusci Wanted To Prove Serie A Quality, He’s Doing It – Leeds Defender’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci wanted to return to Italy last summer to show that he has the quality to play in Serie A, his agent has revealed.



The 27-year-old defender joined Empoli on loan from Leeds United last summer and has been a regular for the Serie A side, who are fighting to avoid relegation this season.











Bellusci’s last days at Leeds did not end well as he fell out with former Whites head coach Steve Evans and was frozen out of the squad towards the end of the 2015/16 season.



However, the defender has played regularly in the top tier of Italian football and his agent, Michelangelo Minieri, admits that his exactly what he wanted to do when he decided to leave the Yorkshire giants last summer.





He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, when asked about Bellusci: “After two years in England, there was a desire in him to return to Italy.

“And he is demonstrating in the right way the qualities that are needed in Serie A.



“We are achieving what we had set out to do.”



Bellusci still has a contract until 2018 with Leeds but Empoli have an option to make the defender’s move from the Whites permanent at the end of the season.

