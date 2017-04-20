Good Player But Nothing Else To Say – Jurgen Klopp Weighs In On Mamadou Sakho

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has remained coy on Mamadou Sakho’s performances for Crystal Palace since his move in January.



The French defender fell out with the Liverpool manager in the summer during pre-season and Klopp completely cast him out of his first team plans before the campaign started.











Sakho finally managed to escape Liverpool in January when he joined Palace on loan from the Reds and the Frenchman has been a key player in the Eagles’ resurgence in form, which is pushing them closer towards Premier League safety this season.



Klopp admits that the club are keeping track of Sakho’s performances but the Liverpool manager had very few words of praise for his showing at Palace since his move in January.





Asked about Sakho’s performances at Palace, the Liverpool manager said: “He’s a good player and of course we watch all the games of players who are on loan.

“But we have nothing else to say about it.”



Sam Allardyce has made it clear that he wants Sakho to stay at Palace beyond the summer, but Klopp has already confirmed that the Eagles don’t have any purchase clause in their loan agreement with Liverpool.

