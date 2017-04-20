XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/04/2017 - 12:04 BST

Good Player But Nothing Else To Say – Jurgen Klopp Weighs In On Mamadou Sakho

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has remained coy on Mamadou Sakho’s performances for Crystal Palace since his move in January.

The French defender fell out with the Liverpool manager in the summer during pre-season and Klopp completely cast him out of his first team plans before the campaign started.




Sakho finally managed to escape Liverpool in January when he joined Palace on loan from the Reds and the Frenchman has been a key player in the Eagles’ resurgence in form, which is pushing them closer towards Premier League safety this season.

Klopp admits that the club are keeping track of Sakho’s performances but the Liverpool manager had very few words of praise for his showing at Palace since his move in January.
 


Asked about Sakho’s performances at Palace, the Liverpool manager said: “He’s a good player and of course we watch all the games of players who are on loan.  

“But we have nothing else to say about it.”

Sam Allardyce has made it clear that he wants Sakho to stay at Palace beyond the summer, but Klopp has already confirmed that the Eagles don’t have any purchase clause in their loan agreement with Liverpool.
 