He’s Got No Business Being In Serie B – Former Leeds Striker’s Agent On Superb Displays

Mirco Antenucci’s agent has indicated that the former Leeds United striker is too good to continue playing in Serie B.



The 32-year-old left Leeds last summer after his contract with the club expired and the Whites chose not to offer him a new deal. Antenucci joined SPAL on a free transfer, where he has enjoyed a fruitful season back in his homeland.











He has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists for the Serie B outfit in the league and with six games left in the season, SPAL are at the top of the table, one of the favourites to earn promotion back to Serie A.



And a promotion could help their hopes of retaining the veteran forward as his agent, Michelangelo Minieri, feels Antenucci has more or less proved this season that he is too good to play in the second tier of Italian football.





Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he said about Antenucci’s performances this season: “He is demonstrating that he is too good for Serie B.

“He has got great qualities, which have nothing to do with this league.”



Antenucci has a contract until the end of next season with SPAL and he is expected to continue there if they earn promotion back to Serie A at the end of the current campaign.



Leeds opted not to keep Antenucci at Elland Road last summer, but have seen the man brought in to compete with Chris Wood up top, Marcus Antonsson, struggle to make an impression.

