XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/04/2017 - 15:08 BST

He’s Got No Business Being In Serie B – Former Leeds Striker’s Agent On Superb Displays

 




Mirco Antenucci’s agent has indicated that the former Leeds United striker is too good to continue playing in Serie B.

The 32-year-old left Leeds last summer after his contract with the club expired and the Whites chose not to offer him a new deal. Antenucci joined SPAL on a free transfer, where he has enjoyed a fruitful season back in his homeland.




He has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists for the Serie B outfit in the league and with six games left in the season, SPAL are at the top of the table, one of the favourites to earn promotion back to Serie A.

And a promotion could help their hopes of retaining the veteran forward as his agent, Michelangelo Minieri, feels Antenucci has more or less proved this season that he is too good to play in the second tier of Italian football.
 


Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he said about Antenucci’s performances this season: “He is demonstrating that he is too good for Serie B.

“He has got great qualities, which have nothing to do with this league.”

Antenucci has a contract until the end of next season with SPAL and he is expected to continue there if they earn promotion back to Serie A at the end of the current campaign.

Leeds opted not to keep Antenucci at Elland Road last summer, but have seen the man brought in to compete with Chris Wood up top, Marcus Antonsson, struggle to make an impression.
 