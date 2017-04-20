XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/04/2017 - 14:26 BST

I Invite You To Speak To Daniel Levy – Mauricio Pochettino Swats Off Toby Alderweireld Exit Talk

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he is not worried by talk that Toby Alderweireld will not sign a new contract at White Hart Lane.

The Belgium international centre-back has been linked with moving to Italian giants Inter, amid suggestions he does not want to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Spurs.




Totttenham have strategically been tying down their key players to new long term deals, but appear to have hit a brick wall with Alderweireld.

But Pochettino is not concerned and told a press conference: "All the players today have contracts for the next two or three years minimum and we're not worried."
 


And he threw down the gauntlet to sides looking to take Alderweireld from Spurs by challening them to speak to the club's tough-negotating chairman Daniel Levy.

"I invite all the clubs that want players from Spurs to come to the training ground and visit chairman Daniel Levy", he added.

Spurs can keep Alderweireld at White Hart Lane until 2020 by activating an option in the defender's contract, however, activating the option would also allow the Belgian to leave in the summer of 2019 for a £25m release clause.

Tottenham will hope that Alderweireld, who has established himself as a key man at White Hart Lane, has a change of heart and agrees to sign a new deal.
 