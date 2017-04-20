I Invite You To Speak To Daniel Levy – Mauricio Pochettino Swats Off Toby Alderweireld Exit Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he is not worried by talk that Toby Alderweireld will not sign a new contract at White Hart Lane.



The Belgium international centre-back has been linked with moving to Italian giants Inter, amid suggestions he does not want to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Spurs.











Totttenham have strategically been tying down their key players to new long term deals, but appear to have hit a brick wall with Alderweireld.



But Pochettino is not concerned and told a press conference: "All the players today have contracts for the next two or three years minimum and we're not worried."





And he threw down the gauntlet to sides looking to take Alderweireld from Spurs by challening them to speak to the club's tough-negotating chairman Daniel Levy .

"I invite all the clubs that want players from Spurs to come to the training ground and visit chairman Daniel Levy", he added.



Spurs can keep Alderweireld at White Hart Lane until 2020 by activating an option in the defender's contract, however, activating the option would also allow the Belgian to leave in the summer of 2019 for a £25m release clause.



Tottenham will hope that Alderweireld, who has established himself as a key man at White Hart Lane, has a change of heart and agrees to sign a new deal.

