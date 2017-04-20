It’s Going To Be Fantastic – Pedro Caixinha Relishing Celtic Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists that he is relishing his side's derby clash against rivals Celtic as he enjoys the tactical battle of locking horns with fierce foes.



The Gers will be playing the first of the two back-to-back Old Firm derbies on Sunday, with the stakes being high as both sides look for a place in the final of the Scottish Cup.











Having managed in a number of countries, for a number of clubs, the 46-year-old insists that he feels no nerves about taking charge in such pressure games and will be watching the match between his side and Celtic with a lot of interest.



The former goalkeeper also took time to reveal that it will be a test for his team to execute the plans they have been working on in training and win the match in the process.





“I’ve had them in Mexico, Portugal, Greece, Romania and with national teams. I like those type of matches and I like matches which are more about the strategical side of the game, and I love that", the manager said at his pre-match press conference.

“I think I am going to be a guy who will enjoy the game and seeing if things are going to go the way we have worked with them along the week.



“It is going to be a fantastic environment and a fantastic football match.



"We need to be prepared to play it and win it.”



Rangers beat Celtic at the semi-final stage of the Scottish Cup last term.

