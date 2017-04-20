It’s Unfortunate – Leeds Boss Garry Monk Bemoans Likely Playoff Spot Points Total Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk feels Leeds United are a tad unfortunate to find themselves in an ultra competitive Championship season where they need more points to guarantee a top six finish.



Monday’s home defeat to Wolves pushed Leeds out of the top six and now the Yorkshire giants need to finish the season strongly to make sure that they are in the playoff mix at the end of the campaign.











The Whites are currently on 73 points and three wins from their last three league games will certainly guarantee them a top six finish but Monk feels the Whites are a bit unlucky to be part of a very competitive season of the Championship.



68 to 78 points were enough in the last four seasons for teams to sneak into the top six but the Leeds boss believes nine more points would allow them to just finish in the playoff spots.





Monk said in a press conference ahead of his side's weekend trip to Burton Albion: "It's a little bit unfortunate that we have found a year which is ultra competitive.

“82 points could just get you in."



However, the 38-year-old is confident that he has a determined set of players who are keen to get the job done by making it to the playoffs this season.



"There will be no one more determined than the players, for sure."

