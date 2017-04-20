I’ve Got Highest Quality Goalkeepers – Jurgen Klopp Crushes Joe Hart Swoop Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that the club won’t be looking to sign Joe Hart during the summer transfer window.



The England number one joined Torino on loan from Manchester City last summer and is expected to return to England following completing the season in Italy.











With Liverpool’s goalkeeping conundrum still continuing, there are rumours that the Reds are interested in signing the custodian from Manchester City but Klopp has squashed those claims.



The Liverpool manager stressed that despite Hart’s quality, Liverpool are not in any real need of a new shot-stopper as he feels he already has top quality options in his squad.





And Klopp is confident about the quality of the goalkeepers he has at his disposal at Liverpool, insisting that the club don’t need to dip into their funds for a new option in the summer.

The Liverpool manager said in a press conference when asked whether he will sign a new goalkeeper: “Is it about Joe Hart? Usually we don’t talk about things like this.



“In this specific case we can. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper, the goalkeeper of the English national team, but we have the highest quality goalkeepers.



“Not at the moment and not in the future.



“We have a goalkeeper, [Danny] Ward, playing a brilliant season at Huddersfield [on loan] so there is competition here already.”



Simon Mignolet managed to regain his number one goalkeeper status in the middle of the season after it appeared that Klopp had placed his faith in summer recruit Loris Karius.

