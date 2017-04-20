Nothing Has Been Concluded – Arsene Wenger Denies Signing Schalke Left-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has denied that Arsenal have completed the signature of Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac ahead of the summer transfer window.



With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the left-back will be available on a free transfer and it has been claimed that Arsenal have already scooped up the defender.











However, his father recently denied that claims that Kolasinac has agreed to join Arsenal on a four-year contract but has admitted that a decision on his future will be made soon.



And Wenger himself has denied any agreement between Arsenal and the Bosnian defender, further insisting that the club have not concluded any deals ahead of the summer transfer window.





Asked about Arsenal signing Kolasinac, the Frenchman said in a press conference earlier today: “No, we can deny that story at the moment.

“Nothing has been concluded with anyone.”



The 23-year-old defender has also been linked with a move to a number of other European clubs but many feel he has already agreed to move to Arsenal in the summer.



He has clocked up 118 appearances for Schalke and has also earned 23 international caps for Bosnia-Herzegovina.

