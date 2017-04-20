XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/04/2017 - 11:07 BST

Poor Quality of Manchester United Shocked Me – Ex-Anderlecht Star Says Belgians Should Have Won First Leg

 




Former Anderlecht midfielder Alin Stoica feels the Belgian side could have humbled Manchester United in the first leg had they played their own game at home.

Anderlecht snatched a late equaliser at the Constant Vanden Stock and the Europa League quarter-final tie is nicely poised at 1-1 going into tonight’s second leg at Old Trafford.




But given the away goal and Manchester United’s strong record at home in the competition this season, Jose Mourinho’s men remain favourites to get through to the semi-finals.

However, Stoica has indicated that Anderlecht showed too much respect to a poor Manchester United side in the first leg and should have shown more intent in the first half as he feels the Belgian side could have humbled the English giants.
 


The 37-year-old midfielder told La Capitale: “I was surprised by the poor quality of Manchester United.  

“If our team played their game, they would have been 3-0 up against Manchester United after 30 minutes.

“I understand that they were saving themselves for the Chelsea game, but Anderlecht should have given everything.”

Manchester United have won all their home games in this season’s Europa League and are confident of getting the job done against Anderlecht tonight at Old Trafford.
 