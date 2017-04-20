XRegister
06 October 2016

20/04/2017 - 13:27 BST

Real Madrid Slam Door On Liverpool Despite Reds Ready To Pay €50m For Attacking Midfielder

 




Real Madrid have rebuffed Liverpool's interest in Marco Asensio, despite the Reds indicating they would pay €50m to sign the attacking midfielder.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has set his heart on taking the 21-year-old to Anfield as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.




But the German has found an unwilling side with which to do business in the shape of Real Madrid, with both the player and the club being fully committed to their partnership.

According to Spanish daily AS, Liverpool let Real Madrid know they would pay €50m for Asensio this coming summer.
 


But Real Madrid told the Reds they do not want to sell Asensio, while the player himself is keen to stay at the Bernabeu and work to become a regular in the side.

Indeed, it is claimed that coach Zinedine Zidane is a firm fan of Asensio and has promised the 21-year-old a big role to play at Real Madrid next season.

Zidane is even willing to offload winger James Rodriguez in order to make sure that Asensio can enjoy more minutes on the pitch next term.

Real Madrid signed Asensio from Real Mallorca in 2014.
 