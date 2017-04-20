XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/04/2017 - 21:54 BST

Tianjin Quanjian Still Putting In Work On Potential Deal For Chelsea Star

 




Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have confirmed that they are still working on a deal to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

China is rapidly becoming the new home for some of the world's best paid footballers, with the likes of Carlos Tevez and Alexandre Pato switching to the country to play their football.




Premier League leaders Chelsea are not new to the scenario of seeing their players leave for Asia, with midfielder Ramires and attacking midfielder Oscar both moving there on big money deals.

And now Antonio Conte's premier striker might also be following suit with Shu Yuhui, the billionaire owner of Tianjin, claiming that a deal for the Spanish striker is being worked on and could be finalised in the next transfer window.
 


Yuhui went to the extent of revealing that his club aim to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich when it comes to buying world class players.  

"I can only say that we are still working on the deal [to sign Costa]. And we have already made contacts with several players", Yuhui told Sina Sports.

"We have high standards [when it comes to buying foreign players] and those players prefer top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

"It's safe to say that we have the same transfer targets as those illustrious clubs.

"We may have to pay bigger price because our club are now competing with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich."
 