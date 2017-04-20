XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/04/2017 - 21:49 BST

Torino Supremo Counts On World Cup Focus To Keep Chelsea and Manchester United Target

 




Torino president Urbano Cairo believes next year’s World Cup could help him to keep Manchester United and Chelsea linked striker Andrea Belotti at the club beyond this summer.

The Italy international has been on fire for Torino this season in front of goal and has already netted 27 times in all competitions, making him one of the top marksmen in Europe at the moment.




Naturally some of the top European clubs have taken note of his performances in Italy and the 23-year-old forward has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea believed to be his suitors.

However, Torino president Cairo is calm about Belotti’s future at the club and believes unless the player himself wants to leave or a club triggers his release clause of €100m, the Serie A outfit are happy to keep the forward beyond the transfer window.
 


He also added that ahead of next year’s World Cup, the Italy international should continue at Torino and get a good season under his belt going into next summer’s extravaganza in Russia.  

The Torino president was quoted as saying by Calcio Mercato: “Belotti has a €100m release clause.

“Unless someone comes up with the figure or he wants to leave, we would be happy to keep him.

“I think he should stay for at least another year at Torino, play well in Serie A and then go to the World Cup with a good season behind him.”
 