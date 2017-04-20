We Can Win All Three Games – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Bullish

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk says Leeds United believe they can win all their final three games this season to book a spot in the playoffs in the Championship.



Leeds slipped out of the top six on Easter Monday on the back of a shock home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, meaning the challenge has been thrown down for the Whites to respond.











Monk feels sure they can do and explained that Leeds are now targeting taking maximum points from their three remaining games, starting away at Burton Albion this coming weekend.



"The Championship is so competitive this season, 73 points in previous years would have been enough for a playoff place", he told LUTV.





" We are of the mindset now that we have to go and win the three games", he continued.

"It is simple, if we win the three games, we have a place in the playoffs.



"It isn't going to be easy to win all three, but it is something we believe we can achieve", Monk added.



Leeds have seen their form slump in recent games and have lost three of their last five Championship matches, winning just one, against Preston North End.



Following their clash against Burton, Leeds' final two games are Norwich City at Elland Road and then Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.



It appears to be between Leeds, Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday for the final two playoff places.

