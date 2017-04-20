We Must Be Perfect At Old Trafford, Anderlecht Boss Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht boss Rene Weiler admits that his team need to play a perfect game and still need some luck to go their way if they are to upset Manchester United in their Europa League quarter-final second leg this evening.



The 1-1 draw at the Constant Vanden Stock means Manchester United are going into tonight’s second leg at Old Trafford as overwhelming favourites to reach the last four of the Europa League for the first time in their history.











Anderlecht are aware of their underdog status and Weiler admits that while the job is not impossible, his side need to be realistic about their chances as Manchester United have lost just twice in all competitions since October.



He has conceded that Anderlecht need to be perfect tonight at Old Trafford and will still require the rub of the green in order to cause an upset against Manchester United.





However, he believes playing at Old Trafford is more than enough motivation for his players.

Weiler said in his pre-match press conference: “It’s not impossible, but we need to be realistic.



“They have not lost more than two matches.



"We need to be perfect and get a bit of luck.



“We will certainly not linger in front of our own goal [for the whole game] but it will be important for us to push forward at the right time.



“For the players, it’s extra motivation to play at Old Trafford.”

