06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/04/2017 - 15:19 BST

We’ve Done OK In England – Anderlecht President Remaining Hopeful of Old Trafford Shock

 




Anderlecht president Roger Vanden Stock has insisted that his team have often held their own against English teams in Europe in recent years.

With the first leg of their Europa League tie in Belgium finishing 1-1, Manchester United are still overwhelming favourites to get the job done at Old Trafford tonight against Anderlecht in the second leg.




However, Anderlecht president Vanden Stock is not giving up on his dream of playing in the Europa League semi-finals and admits that the home leg was one of the finest European nights he has experienced at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

“At this stage we can dream of the semi-finals”, the Anderlecht president told Het Nieuwsblad.
 


“The 1-1 at home against Manchester United was one of my finest European nights, the coach and the players accomplished it.  

“And our fans were encouraging us, even when we were being dominated.”

While Manchester United are odds on favourites to reach the last four of the competition, the Anderlecht president has indicated that his team still have a chance.

And Vanden Stock was quick to remind fans that his team have often held their own against English teams on away territory in recent years, pointing towards a 3-3 draw in a Champions League group game against Arsenal a few years ago.

“In recent years, we have never been ridiculed by English teams, for example the 3-3 draw against Arsenal.”
 