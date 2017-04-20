Wojciech Szczesny Will Be Wanted Man – Former Goalkeeper Warns Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Napoli goalkeeper Gennaro Iezzo feels the Serie A club are going to find it hard to sign Arsenal loanee Wojciech Szczesny in the summer as he believes the Pole will be in demand at the end of the season.



The 27-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan at Roma since 2015 and despite murmurs of the Giallorossi wanting to hold on to the goalkeeper, the Pole is expected to return to his parent club Arsenal at the end of the current campaign.











However, his long term future at Arsenal remains uncertain and Napoli are reportedly probing the possibility of signing the goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.



Iezzo believes Szczesny has been brilliant for Roma this season and expects a number of clubs to show interest in the goalkeeper once the summer transfer window rolls out.





And the ex-Napoli goalkeeper expects his former club to face challenges in their quest to sign the Pole at the end of the season.

Iezzo told Radio Marte when asked about Napoli’s interest in Szczesny: “He has played in good teams for many years and Roma are in their league position because of his performances.



“He will be courted by many good teams and it would not be easy to bring him to Napoli.”



Szczesny has kept 14 clean sheets in Serie A this season and is considered one of the best in his position in Italy.

