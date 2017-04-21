XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/04/2017 - 11:04 BST

Anderlecht Boss Calm Compared To Jose Mourinho Circus, Feels RSC Legend

 




Former Netherlands international Jan Mulder believes Anderlecht coach Rene Weiler showed more calm and composure than Jose Mourinho last night at Old Trafford.

Weiler’s team showed mental fortitude to go toe-to-toe with Manchester United and it needed a Marcus Rashford goal in the second period of extra time to finally earn the Red Devils a Europa League semi-final berth via a 3-2 aggregate win.




While the Anderlecht boss looked calm and assured as his side fought Manchester United on the pitch with fortitude, Mourinho looked agitated and worried with the way his team were struggling to put away chances against the Belgian outfit.

Mulder has pointed out that the Anderlecht coach looked a lot more assured a presence than Mourinho but the Manchester United manager earned praise for the way he greeted the Anderlecht fans in the away section of Old Trafford after the final whistle.
 


The former Dutch international told Sporza: “I admire Weiler; he remained calm the whole time.  

“Unlike his colleague across the touchline, the circus of Mourinho, but he did greet the Anderlecht fans after the game, which was beautiful.”

Manchester United, Lyon, Celta Vigo and Ajax have made it through to the last four of the Europa League and the semi-final line-up will be announced later today.
 